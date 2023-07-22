Rome, sting on tourists with maxi tourist tax, “No from Confindustria”

Rome, the sting on tourists with the increase in the tourist tax, pleases only the mayor Gualtieri, the councilor for the budget and the cashier of the municipality. After the no of the Roman hoteliers, a shower of criticism also from the Tourism sector of Confindustria: “It will reduce the duration of presences”.

A no to the “squeezing of tourists” is motivated by an articulated note. Fedeturismo writes: “Federturismo Confindustria expresses great concern regarding the recent decision by the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, to increase the tourist tax in the city. An increase that will weigh on the pockets of tourists who already find themselves today with a lower spending power than in the past due to inflation. This new tax risks further penalizing a key sector for the city’s economy at a time when concrete support would instead be essential”.

The tourist tax used to raise cash

And returning to the use of the tourist tax that has always been used to raise cash by all mayors, Federturismo increases: “The tourist tax, if used correctly, could help improve tourist services and the attractiveness of Rome. However, an indiscriminate increase, such as the one proposed, risks alienating visitors and heavily reducing the average stay at a time when more sustainable and therefore less frenetic tourism should instead be encouraged, facilitating the lengthening of stays in destinations”.

The appeal to Gualtieri: “Work for the recovery of the sector and improve Rome”

“Federturismo Confindustria therefore urges Mayor Gualtieri to reconsider this decision and to open a constructive dialogue with the interested parties. It is time to work together to promote the recovery of the tourism sector, supporting businesses and making Rome an even more welcoming and attractive destination for tourists”, he concludes.

