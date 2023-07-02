Rome, SUV against traffic on the Laurentina. A twenty-year-old driver, a woman died

Rome, fatal accident on the Laurentina: a 67-year-old woman died. A 20-year-old is driving the SUV against traffic

Fatal accident last night in Rome on the Laurentina: a Tesla suv with kids on board, against the traffic, ran over a Lancia Y driven by a woman who died in the crash. Two boys were injured but they are not serious.

The victim, Simona Cardone, was 67 years old. The driver of the Tesla tested negative for alcohol and drugs. The hypothesis, according to what emerges from the first findings of the traffic police, is that the car was traveling at a very high speed and that the 20-year-old boy lost control of the vehicle by invading the other lane. According to what is still reported by theAnsasome motorists who passed on via Laurentina yesterday evening, shortly before the fatal accident, would have warned the police of an SUV that was going at high speed against traffic. The incident recalls another fatal crash that also occurred a few weeks ago in Rome, in Casalpaloccoand which involved a Lamborghini SUV and a Smart: a 5-year-old boy died in the crash.

READ ALSO: Casal Palocco, “Suv ​​at over 120km/h. Friends asked to slow down”

There are four young people – two boys and two girls – reported to the Sant’Eugenio hospital in Rome after the accident on via Laurentina, at kilometer 22, in Rome, in which a woman lost her life. None are in serious condition. One of them, the most serious, suffered a broken arm. Investigations underway by the local police of Rome to clarify the dynamics of the accident.

