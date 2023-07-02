Home » Rome, SUV against traffic on the Laurentina. A twenty-year-old driver, a woman died
Business

Rome, SUV against traffic on the Laurentina. A twenty-year-old driver, a woman died

by admin
Rome, SUV against traffic on the Laurentina. A twenty-year-old driver, a woman died

Rome, fatal accident on the Laurentina: a 67-year-old woman died. A 20-year-old is driving the SUV against traffic

Fatal accident last night in Rome on the Laurentina: a Tesla suv with kids on board, against the traffic, ran over a Lancia Y driven by a woman who died in the crash. Two boys were injured but they are not serious.

The victim, Simona Cardone, was 67 years old. The driver of the Tesla tested negative for alcohol and drugs. The hypothesis, according to what emerges from the first findings of the traffic police, is that the car was traveling at a very high speed and that the 20-year-old boy lost control of the vehicle by invading the other lane. According to what is still reported by theAnsasome motorists who passed on via Laurentina yesterday evening, shortly before the fatal accident, would have warned the police of an SUV that was going at high speed against traffic. The incident recalls another fatal crash that also occurred a few weeks ago in Rome, in Casalpaloccoand which involved a Lamborghini SUV and a Smart: a 5-year-old boy died in the crash.

READ ALSO: Casal Palocco, “Suv ​​at over 120km/h. Friends asked to slow down”

There are four young people – two boys and two girls – reported to the Sant’Eugenio hospital in Rome after the accident on via Laurentina, at kilometer 22, in Rome, in which a woman lost her life. None are in serious condition. One of them, the most serious, suffered a broken arm. Investigations underway by the local police of Rome to clarify the dynamics of the accident.

See also  Hong Kong Bank Holdings (08162) Announces the Results for the First Three Quarters, Shareholders' Attributable Loss of HK$21.636 million, an Increase of 18.16% YoY | Hong Kong Bank Holdings_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

You can use it without an account and...

More pension: From July, 100,000 pensioners will suddenly...

SoftBank-Backed IRL Closes Down as Investigation Reveals 95%...

Inflation is ebbing: More stable prices for food...

3 tips to build passive income with real...

Gay Pride Bologna, pure exhibitionism. From transgression to...

The Future is Infinitely Bright: Binjiang Warm House...

This is what you need to know about...

The Dollar Faces Volatility in the Market: A...

Ferdinando Scianna turns 80: this is who the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy