Rome, terror to Umberto I: occupy a room, “operate on me”. Botte ai Cc

Arrested 21-year-old homeless Ghanaian accused of resistance, injuries and interruption of public service He shows up at the hospital and occupies a room in the maxillofacial ward pretending to be operated on, then when the police arrive, doctors and nurses call him attacks the military.

Lively morning yesterday at the Umberto I polyclinic in Rome where around 9.30 a 21-year-old from Ghana, homeless in Italy, occupied the bed in a room of the maxillofacial department for about an hour: ”This is my room , I want to be operated on and I’m not leaving,” he said.

Rejected from the emergency room: he had no pathologies

The man was invited by the nurses to be examined in the emergency room, where the doctors told him that he did not require any intervention. The 21-year-old, not happy, returned to the room on the third floor of the hospital and settled back on the patient’s bed. At that point, the intervention of the carabinieri became necessary. However, when the Arma military arrived on the spot to identify him, the man resisted, yanking one of them causing injuries to his arm, and was arrested.

The arrest was validated on Tuesday morning in a hearing in Piazzale Clodio. The investigations revealed that the foreigner had already been operated on in the same department of Umberto I three months ago. The judges released him by setting the trial in January: the 21-year-old will have to defend himself against charges of resisting a public official, aggravated personal injuries and interruption of the public.

