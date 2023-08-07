Rome, they try to scam an old woman with the trick of the arrested niece

Two young people aged 17 and 19, coming from some municipalities in the hinterland of Naples, who arrived in Rome with a rental car, ended up in the shirts of the Carabinieri controls of the Rome San Basilio station and arrested in flagrante delicto: they were seriously suspected of attempted aggravated fraud in competition against an elderly woman.

The Carabinieri were actually carrying out drug checks in a drug dealing square in the neighborhood, when they intercepted the car with the two on board right in via di San Basilio. The two, initially mistaken for drug dealers, were hooked up by the military and followed up to via Talli, in the Fidene Serpentara district.

Noticed by the Carabinieri

The military then noticed the minor get out of the car and head towards a building and buzz an interior but, at that very moment, he noticed the presence of the Carabinieri and therefore quickly got back into the car to flee. Escape that lasted a few meters. The military immediately reached the car with the two on board. It took a few minutes to realize that the two had nothing to do with drugs but had come there to pull off a scam. Shortly thereafter, the military identified the house where the two were most likely headed. That is, the home of a 95-year-old woman, who confirmed that shortly before she had been contacted by telephone by a woman, who had passed herself off as her niece, and that she should have handed over the sum of 400 euros, to avoid arrest, to a man who would shortly show up at home. The elderly woman, not convinced by the phone call, immediately turned to her son who lives right above her apartment and they immediately contacted 112 with him, without thinking that a few minutes later the military materialized with the two arrested.

Reported

Both were accompanied to the barracks and subsequently, the 17-year-old was reported and entrusted to his parents, while the 19-year-old was arrested and held in the security rooms of the San Basilio barracks, and subsequently taken to the courtrooms in Piazzale Clodio where the Court of Rome validated the arrest ordered for him the obligation to stay in the municipality of residence.

The initiative

In recent days, for the elderly left alone in the city, the Carabinieri of the Provincial Command of Rome are continuing meetings aimed at warning them and providing them with advice to avoid running into episodes of fraud. In this context, the Carabinieri of the Roma San Pietro Company organized meetings at the Roman churches of San Gioacchino and San Pio V, speaking to the elderly during Mass, and providing them with a leaflet with advice and the main techniques used by the scammers.

