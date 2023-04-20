Home » Rome waste-to-energy plant, FdI overrides Pd and M5S: “Ok from the Lazio Region”
Rome waste-to-energy plant, FdI overrides Pd and M5S: "Ok from the Lazio Region"

Rome waste-to-energy plant, FdI overrides Pd and M5S: “Ok from the Lazio Region”

Rome waste-to-energy plant: the Democratic Party hesitates, the 5 Star Movement in Rome takes to the streets but Brothers of Italy with the Lazio Region will take care of saving the commissioner mayor’s project which, with the publication of the Defr 2023-2025, puts the yes on paper to the project.

In fact, on page 104, in the chapter on the environment, it is written in black and white that: “To improve the general situation in waste management, it will be necessary to strengthen differentiated collection particularly in Rome following the example of the most virtuous municipalities in Lazio and the , completion and efficiency of the treatment plants preparatory to the recovery, reuse and recycling chain but above all the creation of thermo-combustion lines for the closure of the regional waste cycle and in suitable locations, not in conflict with the territorial vocations “.

In short, a substantial “Yes” from the Region to the Rome waste-to-energy plant decided by Gualtieri even with the clarifications, increase in separate waste collection and verification of the impact on the site chosen for the construction of the plant, which the new President Rocca has repeated several times in the countryside electoral.

The decision disavows Zingaretti’s old waste plan

A programmatic decision that goes in the opposite direction to that envisaged in the current waste plan, approved by the yellow-red majority of the Zingaretti council which does not envisage new waste-to-energy plants in Lazio other than that of S. Vittore.

Regional Councilor Alessandra Zeppieri, of the progressive left ecological pole who supported the candidate for the presidency of the 5-star movement in the electoral campaign, tried to modify the provision, in particular on the issue of the waste-to-energy plant, by presenting a couple of amendments to the text. avoiding the prediction of the plant partly used the same arguments as former councilor Valeriani: Europe doesn’t want to, Europe is limiting waste-to-energy. Too bad that only a few days ago the European commissioner for the environment on a visit to Rome gave his assent to the plant wanted by Gualtieri.

