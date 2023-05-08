Rome, “you can dine out without paying”. Here are the Potenza Girls, new influencers

Power of women: the latch becomes a legal and ethical institution. Already because among the Roman restaurateurs the race has started to see who invites Potenza Girls to dinner several times, queens of Tik Tok but also of spaghetti and sushi that they devour without gaining even a gram of weight.

Overwhelming network and social networks, once in Rome, two off-site university students found the key to reducing expenses: going out to dinner, always guests, in exchange for their presence and the driving force they guarantee for the restaurant, thanks to their “lucid madness” and to the fans lining up to dine next to them. The restaurateur makes money, the girls mooch ethically (without compensation and without the obligation to review) and the fans are satisfied.

The economic miracle inspired by Albert Einstein

The architects of the “economic miracle” are called Chiara Dominioni, 23 years old from Priverno, a student of Fine Arts and a Heels dancer, and Maria Cristina, 24 years old from Sardinia with unique digestive skills, a student at Lumsa in Marketing. Both girlfriends (perhaps) since last autumn they have become founders of a group that has chosen a somewhat particular naming: Potenza Girls, a fusion between the principle of “power” contained in the unusual Law of attraction narrated in the volumes of Esther and Jerry Hicks, and the enthralling chemistry of young women, true “power” often independent of aesthetics. Which is why the crazy electron effect is explained in front of a girl who is not an icon of beauty but is nice, smiling and enthralling. And you don’t call them influencers, because they don’t sell anything but just consume.

Powers in search of new Powers: casting

Started in 2, multiplied by 5 and then slimmed down again to two, the Potenzas have reached such a level of fame that they can afford a casting in search of “new powers”.

“We started on Instagram for fun and posted things that we would never put on our official pages. The goal was to show us without filters, aesthetically and really. They liked it so we doubled up on Tiktok and the videos went viral. We go to dinner for free, that is, they invite us, because in recent years we have had various offers reciprocated with queues in the clubs by followers. In Rome and Milan it is used a lot. Then the dinners increased and so now they’re calling us to collaborate”.

We are not inspired by anyone, quite the opposite

And now the ingenious intuition that belongs to Albert Einstein has been “systematized”. “We are a power – says Maria Cristina – and we can do whatever we want”. Pesto we will leave for a cruise to Barcelona and our followers will be there – adds Chiara – yes it is an unusual business model but we are not inspired by Ferragni. Indeed, we are not inspired by anyone, it is the others who copy us. What makes us different is that a normal influencer only tells comfortable things, we say everything we think, without filters; we tell what we see and that’s it”.

But once the meal was over, the bill arrived

Destiny and a shrewd innkeeper once played a bad joke on him: after dinner, even the bill arrived at the table. “It was the first time – they say in chorus – they ruined our evening”. And also that evening it ended up on Tik Tok with millions of views ”.

And to the natural question “is it normal to dine without paying”, they answer seraphicly: “Only you are a power. Yes, because we tell everything, even if we don’t pay. The others pretend, we tell it like it is”.

