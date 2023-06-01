Rometta, whining turns defeat into victory: Mourinho is saved

Sevilla win the Europa League. Despite Mourinho, the “Rometta” returns

Last night, at Puskás Arena di Budapestthe umpteenth psychodrama of a team that can’t make the leap in quality after last year’s victory in the rookie has been broadcast Conference League. A Roma that when it comes to pulling out the attributes has soft legs and loses all the finals on penalties.

It had already happened in the European Cup final with Liverpool and in a UEFA Cup final with Inter. The arrival of Jose Mourinho, the greatest coach in the world, has changed a lot but couldn’t perform the miracle. Human material is what it is and we must work on this for the future. The only one who is saved is Paulo Dybalatalented Argentine player and world champion, but in a team of substantial players it is not enough.

After the first half ended on 1 to 0 for the yellow and reds, thanks to a beautiful Dybala’s goal in the 35th minute, in the second half Roma suffered the desire to win from Sevilla who equalized thanks to a dash from Mancini who scored a sensational own goal. Ends 1 – 1 you will have it additional that last an infinite amount of time, Sevilla – Rome will ultimately turn out to be the longest match ever played. But even in the extra – time the result does not change.

And so it goes to penalties and not the “penalty lottery” as the vulgate calls them. In fact, it is not a question of any lottery but of steady nerves and determination that the Giallorossi, as usual, do not possess and so Mancini, always him, and Ibanez make a mistake by giving away the seventh Europa League or rather Uefa Cup to the Spaniards who win by 5 a 2. Incidentally Ibanez had eaten a goal already made by peeling the ball.

