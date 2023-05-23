Ron DeSantis challenges Donald Trump

With his reappointment as governor of Florida last November, he attracted the attention of conservatives to the point of becoming the only one able to contest the victory in the Republican primary to Donald Trump. It is therefore good to have a clear idea of ​​who he is Ron DeSantiswhere it comes from, what its values ​​and goals are.

Ron DeSantis, a lucid Trumpian

Born in Jacksonville, Florida, Ron DeSantis is a Italian American pure Catholicall great-grandparents are Italian, who left from central and southern Italy during the Italian diaspora. Growing up in Dunedin, he showed a talent for study: after graduating with honors in History from Yale, he obtained a doctorate from Harvard, this time in Law, again with honors. While studying, in 2004, enlists in the navy and enters the JAG, the military judiciary. He takes his leave in 2010 and after two years from University professor he comes elected to Congress. It will remain a congressman until 2018, when it makes the leap to Governor of Floridathen reconfirmed in November 2022 with a large advantage.

Result that launches him towards the White House, in internal competition with Donald Trump. Of which in the past it was a staunch supporterso much so as to strongly criticize the investigations into Russian interference during the 2016 elections which saw Trump’s victory.

During his political career he stood out for the proximity to the values ​​of Tea Party, and therefore to the extreme right of the party. Opposed to any restrictions on the Weapons and supporter of death penaltymade himself famous for his crusades against civil rights: from those of women to those of non-heterosexual people, passing through the politicization of educationDeSantis produces legislation in a flurry to advance his agenda.

His battle against the LGBTQ+ community it is the one that made him most famous. DeSantis is the best-known face of the GOP’s legislative offensive against trans people by regulating what can be said and taught in public schools and universities. The latest laws, starting from the infamous Don’t Say Gay that has deleted any mention of sexual orientation andgender identity from programs of all schools of the state, prohibits i gender affirmation pathways of minors by equating them to parental abuse, allowing the state to take trans children away from their parents. At school, it will no longer be possible to use pronouns other than those associated with the gender determined at birth, nor will it be possible to allow minors to attend shows or events with drag queens, which has led to thecancellation of several Pride Parade in the state.

The attempt is to pass Donald Trump on the rightmore chaotic and fickle than DeSantis, who on several occasions has demonstrated not only that he is pursuing more extreme positions than the former President, but also that he is much more lucid and methodical in doing so.

The Anti-Progressive Monkfish

In the economic field he is a supporter of deregulation and a strong easing of fiscal policy, inspired by the culture war launched by the party. His critical position on climate change has translated into one merciless fight against sustainable financedefined «woke capitalism». Accused of imposing certain types of investments on American savers, ESG finance (acronym that identifies environmental, social and good governance issues) actually it just gives more information to investors to operate in a more informed manner, without any imposition.

Imposition which, however, takes the form of one of the latest measures introduced by DeSantis: the ban on Florida state institutions from investing in ESG issues. This takes on further nuances considering that, according to a survey by the investigative journalism masthead The Leverthose capitals and in particular the pension funds of civil servants, would have been turned over to expensive, high-risk funds controlled by his campaign financers. DeSantis is aware that the image of the old moderate, pro-business Republican, like Mitt Romney or John Kasich, no longer works. The battle for the heart of the base, in fact, is played between extremes and he knows it.

Then it comes in handy crusade launched in Florida against the so-called cultural elites, universities, school curricula, sexual minorities. The hope is that this will be enough for the party base to accept a candidate ready to protect the interests of its lenders in Congressand at the same time capable of vent the anger of his electorate without falling into the chaos represented by Donald Trump.

Nomination strategy

L’Trump’s ambiguity on issues dear to DeSantis is the key to eroding the former president’s consensus. Indeed, it is not a good sign that the leaders of evangelical movements for now refuse to support him in the primaries. The choice to blame the party’s positions on abortion as the cause of the past defeats midterm – in addition to not being able to answer whether he will ever sign a law banning abortion after six weeks like the one in force in Florida – he undermined Trump’s relationship with the religious rightalthough I didn’t discontinue them permanently.

Everything is played on ability of candidates to bring the rank and file of the party to the polls. Trump in 2016 it had its main electorate in the middle class, white, rural and without a degree, to which it presented itself as avenger against the elitesincluding those of the GOP, against which to breed racial and class resentment.

DeSantis has a different approach. The of him is always a conservatism of anger, but its audience is not the same. Talk to a affluent suburban Republican electoratewho sees the enemy more in drag show that in the swamp of Washington. The alliance between this electorate and the religious right led to DeSantis sweeping the election in Florida.

The bet is that the next stop is there White House.