Source title: Rongsheng takes the lead in formulating a new standard for refrigerator embedding, leading the industry into the era of “true embedding”

On December 17, Rongsheng's 2022 new product launch conference was held. At the meeting, the industry standard "Embeddable Standalone Household Refrigerator" led by Rongsheng Refrigerator has been approved for release. Chen Weisheng, vice chairman of the China Association for the Promotion of Quality and Safety of Consumer Goods and director of the Consumer Electronics Working Committee, believes that based on this standard, Rongsheng has truly realized the perfect integration of refrigerators and cabinets in three-dimensional space, leading the development direction of the industry. In recent years, people's requirements for home life have become higher and higher, and the integration of kitchen and living has become a mainstream trend. More and more families pay more attention to the overall coordination and integration between home appliances and homes. The design of embedded home appliances makes the overall style of the home harmonious and unified without clutter, and can also give full play to the characteristics of not occupying extra space and increasing space utilization, which is widely favored by users. However, many so-called built-in refrigerators currently on the market can only be called "put-in refrigerators". The gap is very large, which greatly damages the aesthetic feeling of the home, that is, the front of the refrigerator protrudes a lot, which is extremely inconsistent with the overall cabinet. As the official sponsor of the World Cup in Qatar, Rongsheng Refrigerator takes market pain points as its research direction. Through painstaking research, it hopes to make the embedded products perfect and pursue the ultimate beauty. The new refrigerator of Rongsheng WILL Borderless series brought by this press conference subverts the pain points of traditional built-in refrigerators. The thickness of the whole machine reaches 59.95cm. It has reached the perfect embedding of "no protruding front, no seam on the side, and no waste of space". It is the first refrigerator in the industry to reach the "three noes" level of embedding level, and it has become a milestone in the appearance upgrade of the refrigerator industry. It can be said that the release of the "Embeddable Standalone Household Refrigerator" standard provides consumers with a real and effective standard basis for purchasing refrigerators, fills a gap in the industry, and realizes the aesthetic integration of home appliances and home furnishing. Rongsheng WILL borderless refrigerator breaks the boundaries of aesthetics, time and space, breaks through the industry limit, realizes perfect embedding, and shapes the beauty of no boundaries. As the setter and practitioner of industry standards, Rongsheng Refrigerator will continue to cultivate in the future, continue to break through and innovate in the industry's unified standards, and lead the industry to move forward bravely through technological upgrades for healthy fresh food and smart living.

