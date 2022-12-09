According to the news on December 9, the gains of mainland real estate stocks expanded.Ronshine Chinaup nearly 54%,Logan Grouprose nearly 42%, KWG rose nearly 38%,Zhenro Real Estateup nearly 29%,Powerlong Real Estaterose nearly 25%.

CITIC SecuritiesHe pointed out that in 2022, the bottom of the real estate policy will be confirmed. The first arrow will support credit, the second arrow will focus on bonds, and the third arrow will release equity. The three arrows will confirm the turning point of the financing environment for real estate companies. Preconditions for recovery are met. The most important observation point at the bottom of the market will return to the sales of commercial housing. Under the joint promotion of demand-side and supply-side policies, commercial housing sales are expected to recover significantly in the second quarter of next year, corresponding to the restoration of residents’ credit, the recovery of social integration and the implementation of wide credit.

