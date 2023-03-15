Fi, Ronzulli in Arcore is no longer in charge: an armchair for two

Lycia Rumble was excluded surprise from the guest list at the party of Matteo Salvini for his 50th birthday. After the stroke of the pen decided by the premier Melonswho excluded her from the team of ministers, here’s another one cancellationthis time – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – decided by Silvio’s girlfriend Berlusconi, Marta fascinates. Up until just a couple of months ago that couldn’t have happened. And instead it happened. A party perfectly organized by Francesca Verdinibecause “his” Matteo really didn’t know anything: he thought he was spending a romantic evening and he found himself facing half the government, plus friends and relatives. But not her, Lyciawho for years has been one of her closest friends, a relationship born and consolidated in the past years in that of Bruxelles. The “no” would come with the approval, from above, of the family, or of Marina Berlusconi, who in recent weeks has been able to do nothing but raise your hands in front of the change Of candies.

By now, assure who it is usually attend the Brianza mists, – continues the Fatto – to hold the baton of command is fascinatesto the detriment of all the others, first of all of Rumblewhich for years has been the absolute master of the agenda, communications and relationships with Berlusconi. For some, the duel with Fascina “is just a matter of power strugglein the court of the sovereign, to command must be just one“. So Ronzulli ended up in shadow cone: there is, but it is often poorly tolerated. So much to be excluded from a party in which two of its protagonists are the people she has been closest to over the years: Silvio and Matteo. The straw, this time political, that broke the camel’s back is the mess on the election of Ignatius Russia to the presidency of Senate. And it is whispered that Ronzulli was also contradicts at the sale of Il Giornale to the Angelucciunlike the family.

