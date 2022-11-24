“We will negotiate, we will listen to each other, there is a commitment from all member states to participate in this hard work, we have a clear goal to approve all measures together.” She said it the Minister of Industry of the Czech Republic, Jozef Síkela, who holds the rotating presidency of the EU, at the end of the Energy Council. “We’ve already discussed a lot and time is running out,” the minister stressed when speaking to journalists. “We are ready to do our best for unity and solidarity” and “I am sure that everyone will do the necessary work to approve the price correction mechanism on December 13th”.

«Italy has asked that there be no unpacking of the packages. I said that both on renewables and on solidarity and the platform we said that we are fine with it, which is a good point of mediation, but we did not approve. The approval will take place together on all three fronts, including the one on which there is currently no agreement (the price cap)». She said it the Minister for Ecological Transition, Gilberto Pichetto, at the end of the Extraordinary Energy Council in Brussels. “Since this afternoon, the technicians of the various countries have been in contact with each other, with their hypotheses currently crossing over,” said the minister.

“It is obvious that the Commission’s proposal for the market correction mechanism will not be approved as it stands now, because everyone is disgruntled and this is not the normal type of discontent for a compromise. A good compromise displeases everyone, but this compromise displeases everyone even though it is not a real compromise. So I would say that concrete work needs to be done, but certainly an agreement is possible within the parameters established by the European Council”. He stated it German Undersecretary for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Sven Giegold, after the Extraordinary Energy Council of the EU. “The heads of state and government have agreed on the basic principles. Not all of these principles have been incorporated into the proposal, but if we work on this compromise at an expert level I’m sure we will eventually find an agreement,” he added.

«The gas market correction mechanism is not just about a number. It is a complex series of parameters to avoid a scenario like that of August last year. But at the same time we must prevent LNG cargo from deviating from European terminals”. He stated it the European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, at the end of the Extraordinary Energy Council. «There are very different expectations among the states, we must come out with a united reaction. Anything agreed will take into consideration aspects of the markets and security of supply,” he explained. “We had already predicted that we would not reach a decision today on a proposal presented two days ago. But in any case, the solution must not frustrate the security of supply and must allow the flow of gas within the EU,” Simson insisted.