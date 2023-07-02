Room, shock costs for golden pensions. Exceeded salary expenditure

Chamber, so the gap between salaries and pensions has widened. The data

Il cut of MPs was supposed to serve reduce drastically i costs but the numbers say the exact opposite. At the Camerafor the first time in history, the spending on annuities and golden pensions ha passed the one for the salaries. In the 2023 forecast budget approved by the College of Quaestors and just published by the Chamber in view of the discussion and the vote in the classroom, the social security expenditure will be 446.025 million euro against a total expenditure for salaries of 324.235 million euro. The overtaking had already occurred at the end of 2022 (414.5 million euros for pensions and 380.7 million euros for salaries), but further amplified.

In the 2023 expenditure for allowances and reimbursements to deputies will be as follows 84.05 million euros, against 144.92 million in the previous year (in which the cut only took effect from October onwards). But it grows, also thanks to deputies who are no longer re-elected, expenditure on pensions and annuities: in 2023 it will be 147.4 million, against the 133.8 million finalized in the previous year. Despite the cut in parliamentarians, the Chamber of Deputies will continue to have the same equipment as before (943.16 million euros a year) and therefore spending the same amount as when there were 630 deputies. It is still and above all annuities that weigh on the Chamber’s social security accounts, amount cut has greatly weakened after i appeals of former MPs.

