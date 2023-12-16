Ross Dress For Less: A Popular Discount Store With a Warning About Scented Candles

“Ross Dress For Less Warns Customers of Dangerous Product Recall”

Ross Dress For Less is known for offering some of the best discounts in the United States, with a wide range of products available at auction prices. The store, which has a presence in various states in North America, is popular for its clothing, shoes, toys, and decoration items. The official Ross website regularly provides updates on new branch openings, additional discounts, and other surprises for visitors.

However, a recent announcement on the store’s website has warned customers about a dangerous product that they have decided to remove from their shelves. The product in question is an aromatic candle, which looks harmless but has been found to have defects that pose a significant risk to consumers.

The recall involves Taylor and Finch Six-Wick Scented Candles in Spiced Apple & Rosewood and Cedar & Clove scents, which were sold in 44-ounce red or white glass containers. The candles have been found to pose a risk of fire and injury, with several incidents reported, including one case of minor injuries. As a result, Ross Dress For Less has recalled approximately 5,800 units from all its stores in the United States.

Customers who have purchased the recalled candles are urged not to use them and can request a refund for the product. The store has provided information on how to identify the recalled candles, with the product name, danger, and reimbursement process clearly outlined.

It is recommended that any customers who have purchased the Taylor and Finch Six-Wick Scented Candles in question take immediate action to ensure their safety and wellbeing.