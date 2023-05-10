Home » Rossella massacres Meloni from Floris on La7: “Continuity between her and Mussolini”
Business

by admin
The former director of Tg1 and Tg5 Carlo Rossella asphalts Giorgia Meloni on La7 on Tuesday

Charles Rossella “slaughter” Georgia Melons on live tv. Guest of Giovanni Floris on Tuesday broadcast on La7, the former director of Tg1 and Tg5 and current president of Medusa Film, in what appears to be a monologue attacks the premier without brakes.

“I don’t like his politics, nor his ideas, nor his arrogance,” he thunders Scarlett. “A politician who wants to please the people cannot be arrogant. For years I have not been close to the center right, but to Berlusconi, who is in many ways an unrepeatable character. Meloni, on the other hand, invites me to stay away from her and I – she continues – am very happy with this “.

“She looks at you like you’re nothing and she’s everything,” he says. “For example, study program he always makes you feel like you are the most interesting person he talks to. Also Berlusconi, Rutelli and other politicians give you great satisfaction in talking to them. We are talking about real politicians who talk to their interlocutors looking them in the eye. Meloni, on the other hand, can be seen that she thinks only of herself ”.

As anticipated before, Scarlett he is president of Medusa Film, a film production company owned by Silvio Berlusconi, to whom Rossella has always been very loyal.

