Home » Rossmann boss: These three products are getting cheaper
Business

Rossmann boss: These three products are getting cheaper

by admin
Rossmann boss: These three products are getting cheaper

The inflation rally is over at Rossmann: The drugstore chain is now focusing on offers.
picture alliance/dpa | Julian Stratenschulte

Rossmann boss Raoul Roßmann announces new offer prices for the range in an interview with the Lebensmittel-Zeitung.

A number of product prices are already falling due to the faltering rise in inflation.

According to the CEO, the demand for drugstore chains and retail parks is on the rise.

The shopping basket for shopping for everyday needs has become massively more expensive since the beginning of the war of aggression against Ukraine. In March, inflation rose again by 7.4 percent. Some toilet paper, your favorite shower gel and a simple toothbrush quickly add up to a double-digit bill at the checkout. But that could now be the end of it: Rossmann boss Raoul Roßmann has declared war on the competition with a price rally. For him, the “best inflation dampener is competition,” so to speak Interview with the food newspaper.

These products have fallen in price

The drugstore boss also mentions the segments in which prices have already fallen. Thanks to intact supply chains, buyers could already save on coffee, cooking oil and paper.

Roßmann believes that the drugstore can promptly rely on reductions due to falling raw material prices. “The waves of inflation are over,” said the CEO. In contrast to industry competitor dm, Rossmann relies on the promotional price in its own offer culture. In addition, sales of the company’s own brands have developed disproportionately to the rest of the range during the corona pandemic and in the past year.

See also  Chat GPT plans family vacation in Costa Rica - it went wrong

read too

business/8-fakten-ueber-hamburger-von-mcdonalds-die-euch-ueberraschen-koennten/”>

McDonald's hamburgers are famous, but you might not know these fun facts.

8 facts about McDonalds hamburgers that might surprise you

Furthermore, the drugstore giant will monitor the situation in German city centers more closely in the future: Rents for commercial properties could fall as a result of the Galeria exit. The demise of the department store chain and the increasing sales of drugstores have shown that retail parks have a bright future ahead of them.

You may also like

Shortage of skilled workers – working until 70:...

Ita-Lufthansa, “Stop the closure, it’s still on”. Extension...

The price of gold fell below $2,000, focus...

Will our burgers be made from cabbage waste...

Milan Stock Exchange, closing and analysis of today

Selvaggia Lucarelli: “Open to Meraviglia, but that wine...

CS billion outflow – How Swiss banks benefit...

The big bankers stick: Ghizzoni puts E-Lendingatwork into...

According to ECB Director Schnabel, no significant hike...

Ruzza and Lollobaroque: winning couple, thousands of people...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy