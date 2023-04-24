Rossmann boss: These three products are getting cheaper

The inflation rally is over at Rossmann: The drugstore chain is now focusing on offers. picture alliance/dpa | Julian Stratenschulte

Rossmann boss Raoul Roßmann announces new offer prices for the range in an interview with the Lebensmittel-Zeitung. A number of product prices are already falling due to the faltering rise in inflation. According to the CEO, the demand for drugstore chains and retail parks is on the rise.

The shopping basket for shopping for everyday needs has become massively more expensive since the beginning of the war of aggression against Ukraine. In March, inflation rose again by 7.4 percent. Some toilet paper, your favorite shower gel and a simple toothbrush quickly add up to a double-digit bill at the checkout. But that could now be the end of it: Rossmann boss Raoul Roßmann has declared war on the competition with a price rally. For him, the “best inflation dampener is competition,” so to speak Interview with the food newspaper.

These products have fallen in price

The drugstore boss also mentions the segments in which prices have already fallen. Thanks to intact supply chains, buyers could already save on coffee, cooking oil and paper.

Roßmann believes that the drugstore can promptly rely on reductions due to falling raw material prices. “The waves of inflation are over,” said the CEO. In contrast to industry competitor dm, Rossmann relies on the promotional price in its own offer culture. In addition, sales of the company’s own brands have developed disproportionately to the rest of the range during the corona pandemic and in the past year.

Furthermore, the drugstore giant will monitor the situation in German city centers more closely in the future: Rents for commercial properties could fall as a result of the Galeria exit. The demise of the department store chain and the increasing sales of drugstores have shown that retail parks have a bright future ahead of them.