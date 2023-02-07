Home Business Rothschild off the Stock Exchange after 185 years: takeover bid ready for delisting
Business

Rothschild off the Stock Exchange after 185 years: takeover bid ready for delisting

by admin
Rothschild off the Stock Exchange after 185 years: takeover bid ready for delisting

Rothschild & Co off the Stock Exchange, the stock flies to Paris

And the fine of an era. The prestigious British bank Rotschild & Co is ready to leave Bag Paris. The family, 38.9% shareholder through the holding company Concordiaannounced that it is launching a takeover bid aimed at withdrawing the title from the list after 185 years old of history. The announcement immediately found the “placet” of the market: in the middle of the day, the stock achieved a 16.8% increase to 47 euro, while the index Cac 40 lost 1.4%. The holding has announced that “it intends to present a public offering of simplified purchase on Rothschild & Co at the price of 48 euro per share, dividend attached and request the implementation of the squeeze-out”.

Concordia, which holds almost 40% of the capital and 47.5% of the voting rights of Rothschild & Co is “currently in advanced negotiations with investors and banks to finalize the financing of the offer,” the holding company said in a statement, stressing that the filing of the offer is conditional on the finalization of these negotiations. The price of 48 euros per share represents “a 19% premium to the closing price on Friday 3 February on the Paris Stock Exchange and by 27%, 34% and 36% respectively against the volume-weighted average price of 60, 120 and 180 days before that date, as well as a 15% premium compared to the all-time high achieved on January 13, 2022″.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Resolution 37 of 01/23/2023 – Partial amendment of...

Demand has not actually started short-term rebar shows...

Gentili Mosconi debuts tomorrow on the EGM

“We teach shooting in schools.” The proposal of...

Guosen Futures Early Review: Crude oil rebounds, fuel...

Earthquake in Turkey, Montella: “My hotel on fire....

Gold Trading Alert: Gold rebounds modestly, focus on...

Twitter, Musk: near bankruptcy, ‘now towards breakeven’

Ferretti, the results of the luxury yachts drag...

U.S. soybeans fluctuate at a high level, waiting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy