According to the economist Nouriel Roubiniwho attended the event “The Italian capital market: what future? at Bocconi University “The nature of today’s economic and financial risks is very different from a few years ago, and then there are non-economic risks but which also have cascading effects on the economy. We live in one geopolitical depressionwith the war in Ukraine leading to economic shocks around the world.”

US-China Cold War

Among the greatest geopolitical concerns is the increasingly tense relationship between the two world powers: the United States and China. But not only that, the professor at New York University Stern School of Business he underlined the turmoil that Iran’s becoming a nuclear power is causing and the various shocks related to the oil market.

“In China there is one growing cold war with the United States, with both sides moving towards an escalation,” Roubini said. However, the dangers are also in other parts of the world, “with Iran which is becoming a nuclear state and the instability that could lead to a shock on the oil market”.

According to Roubini, “this instability is leading to decoupling, division, deglobalizationwith higher economic costs globally”.

Climate change and pandemic

For Roubini “there is the fact that we are doing little on the climate changewith severe costs on the economic and fiscal front, while the pandemic and Covid it will not be the last, as we have had many since the 1980s, with great correlation with climate change, because we are increasingly changing ecosystems”.

Roubini: Fed and ECB will have to raise rates again to 6% and 4% respectively

As for the future prospects, the economist stated that “inflation will be more persistent of what markets, central banks and people believe, both in the US and in the Eurozone.

So the way Rubini sees it or the Fed takes rates to 6% and the ECB over 4%, otherwise inflation will struggle to return to the 2% target in the medium term. This could lead to a economic downturn and a crash in the markets“.

Furthermore, “although commodity prices have fallen on the tumors of the recession, they are still in a super cycle (supercycle) due to underinvestment and undercapacity. On the supply side, therefore, there are pressures on inflation, while China has reopened and the war continues”.