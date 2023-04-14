Home Business ROUNDUP 2: Reservist association sees the Bundeswehr reserve in a desolate condition
ROUNDUP 2: Reservist association sees the Bundeswehr reserve in a desolate condition

ROUNDUP 2: Reservist association sees the Bundeswehr reserve in a desolate condition

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The reservists’ association sees the reserve of the Bundeswehr in a desolate condition. “It’s a squad that still exists largely on paper,” association president Patrick Sensburg told the “Stuttgarter Zeitung” and the “Stuttgarter Nachrichten” (Friday). “A functioning reserve is part of an effective deterrent, especially against Russia at the moment. But the way the reserve is currently designed, it cannot do all that.”

He called for “a comprehensive reorientation” and better equipment. In order to increase the clout, Sensburg recommended more commitment for the service: “So far, reservists can decide for themselves whether they practice or not. In my opinion, they should be obliged to practice at least every two years for 14 days. For this time, they have to Reservists can also be released by the employer.”

