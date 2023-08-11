Home » ROUNDUP 2: The number of corporate insolvencies increases by almost a quarter




WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) – The number of corporate insolvencies in Germany continues to rise sharply. In July, almost a quarter (23.8 percent) more companies applied for standard insolvency proceedings than in the same month last year, as the Federal Statistical Office announced on Friday in Wiesbaden according to preliminary information. This continued the upward trend of the past few months. Already in June there was an increase of 13.9 percent. Many companies are struggling with the economic downturn, high costs for energy and materials, for example, and increased borrowing costs due to the rise in interest rates. However, experts do not see a wave of bankruptcies, but speak of “normalization”.

“Despite the significant increase in corporate insolvencies in July, we are not seeing the often-mentioned wave of insolvencies,” said Christoph Niering, chairman of the professional association of insolvency administrators and administrators in Germany (VID). The insolvency situation was significantly softened by the state during the pandemic, and normalization can now be observed above all – starting from a low starting point, as the association emphasizes. “The numbers are still below the values ​​of the economically good year 2019.”

