ROUNDUP/Committee of inquiry into 'Cum-Ex': Union takes a look at Scholz

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The Union wants to target today’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in a committee of inquiry of the Bundestag for the political processing of the tax scandal of the Hamburg Warburg-Bank. There are many contradictions and inconsistencies regarding his role as former Hamburg mayor, which even a parliamentary committee of inquiry of the Hamburg Parliament has not yet been able to clear up, said Matthias Hauer, chairman of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the finance committee, on Tuesday in Berlin. Since the traffic light coalition has repeatedly prevented Scholz from being invited before the finance committee, an investigative committee of the Bundestag is inevitable.

Union faction Vice Mathias Middelberg (CDU) announced that the committee of inquiry should be requested in the first week of parliament after the Easter holidays. He could probably start work before the summer break.

