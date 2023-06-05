ROUNDUP: German exports increase in April

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) – Germany’s exporters got off to a robust start in the second quarter. In April, exports grew by 1.2 percent to 130.4 billion euros compared to March, calendar and seasonally adjusted, as the Federal Statistical Office announced on Monday. Compared to April 2022, exports increased by 1.5 percent. Compared to the previous month of March, there was strong growth in business with China (plus 10.1 percent).

Imports fell in April by 1.7 percent compared to the previous month to 112 billion euros, explained the Wiesbaden statisticians based on the preliminary results. Compared to the same month last year, imports fell by a good tenth (10.3 percent). The trade balance showed a surplus of 18.4 billion euros./als/DP/bgf