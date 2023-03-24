Home Business ROUNDUP: Germany and Denmark intensify energy partnership
COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) – Germany and Denmark have agreed to cooperate more closely on energy policy. The main focus is on building a hydrogen infrastructure. Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) signed a corresponding declaration on Friday in Copenhagen together with Danish Climate Minister Lars Aagaard. The aim is to build a hydrogen pipeline from western Denmark to Schleswig-Holstein by 2028.

“Green” hydrogen, which is produced on the basis of renewable energies from wind and sun, should play a key role in the climate-friendly conversion of production processes in industry. Germany wants to produce a lot of “green” hydrogen itself, but also has to import large quantities, as Habeck made clear. In addition to Denmark, Germany also wants to work closely with other countries. Habeck had agreed in Oslo that the infrastructure for a large-scale import of hydrogen from Norway to Germany should be in place by 2030.

