ROUNDUP/Habeck: Introduction of the heating law depends on the FDP

BAD SAAROW (dpa-AFX) – Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) still sees the FDP on the train when it comes to the question of when the so-called heating law will be introduced in the Bundestag. “It depends on the FDP. You have to make the decision whether it will be set up or not,” said Habeck on Monday at the East German Economic Forum in Bad Saarow, Brandenburg. “From my point of view, we have clearly moved towards each other in the last two or three weeks.”

The heating law, which is officially called the Building Energy Law, has been the subject of heated debate for months. Representatives of the traffic light coalition are struggling to get it through parliament before the summer break.

