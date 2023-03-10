Home Business ROUNDUP: Saudi Arabia and Iran want to normalize relations
TEHRAN/RIAD (dpa-AFX) – Iran and Saudi Arabia want to restore diplomatic relations after years of conflict. As a first step, the foreign ministers of the rival countries want to meet, as the state news agencies of both countries, IRNA and SPA, reported on Friday. Accordingly, high-ranking government officials in China signed a corresponding agreement.

Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shia-majority Iran have not maintained diplomatic relations in recent years. Both countries are struggling for political and military influence in the region.

