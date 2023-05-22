Home » ROUNDUP: Traffic light dispute over heating law does not stop
ROUNDUP: Traffic light dispute over heating law does not stop

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The planned heating law continues to cause controversy in the governing coalition. SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich criticized what he saw as the braking behavior of the coalition partner FDP: “I regret that, and that also annoys me,” he said on Monday in the ARD “Morgenmagazin”. It not only entails hours of discussion between the specialist deputies, “but it also annoys the parliamentary group leaders”.

The coalition originally wanted to introduce the draft law on plans to replace old oil and gas heating systems in the Bundestag this week. However, the Free Democrats are delaying the process and justifying this with the personnel upheavals in Robert Habeck’s (Greens) Ministry of Economic Affairs, which, from the Liberals’ point of view, are making deliberations on the law more difficult.

