Router: Providers require devices to be used for fast Internet

economy fiber optic connection

Compulsory router for fast internet? That would be the consequences for customers

Status: 07:27 | Reading time: 4 minutes

Quelle: Getty Images/Tetra images RF

German providers demand to be allowed to enforce their devices with customers with fiber optic connections. It is said that this is intended to combat interference more effectively. Consumer advocates consider the argument to be advanced. Implementation could have expensive consequences for customers.

For many consumers, once the fiber optic connection is in the house, this means: finally the great freedom of fast internet. But now there is a threat of the return of a compulsion that has actually been abolished for a long time. So far, when choosing a fiber optic router, users can decide for themselves which device they want to buy. But the companies, which often offer them for rent themselves, no longer want to accept that.

Renting a router with a modem for a fiber optic Internet connection from the provider German fiber optics costs EUR 4.99 a month. Vodafone charges 7.99 euros per month for one from the market leader AVM, the costs are comparable with numerous smaller companies.

More on the subject of digital

“Target missed with a bang” Fight against terror and violence

At first glance, that doesn’t sound like much. But with device prices of 175 to 250 euros for fiber optic routers, renting becomes a loss for customers after just under two years.

That’s why consumer advocates warn against Internet contracts with rental devices and recommend buying them. At the same time, however, many providers are trying to sell the rental router to the customer as early as possible when the contract is concluded.

also read

The fact that it is also possible to use your own fiber optic modems with integrated routers is hidden by the providers in the small print – and they now want to have it completely banned with a new application for a special clause at the Federal Network Agency.

Freedom of choice should be restricted

In fact, the grand coalition under Angela Merkel had already regulated the issue of freedom of choice for Internet routers in a 2015 amendment to the law. “With a free choice of end device, the rights of consumers and the end device industry are strengthened and at the same time innovative developments are promoted,” said the then Economics Minister Sigmar Gabriel (SPD) in justifying the abolition of the router requirement.

Now the providers want the freedom of choice to be restricted again for what will be the most important connection technology in the future, fiber optics to the home.

Various leading industry associations in the telecommunications industry, including the Association of Providers of Telecommunications and Value-Added Services (VATM) and the cable association ANGA, have applied to the Federal Network Agency to decide themselves in future which modem at the end of the customer’s fiber optic cable transmits the light data stream converted into an electrical signal.

also read

Bond market anomaly

Consumers can still connect their own routers to the provider’s fiber optic modems, but then they need two devices.

From the VATM’s point of view, the push is by no means about monthly rental income, but about maintenance problems, “especially on the part of support: Our member companies support thousands of customers every day with connectivity problems – and very often the cause of malfunctions lies on the part of the customer’s devices,” says VATM Managing Director Jürgen Grützner. “If we rent out our own devices and can maintain them remotely, our effort is reduced significantly and customer satisfaction increases.”

Michael Gundall from the Rhineland-Palatinate consumer advice center is skeptical. “Companies are trying to open a barrel that the grand coalition had already closed, with flimsy justification,” he says.

Double the consumption, double the e-waste

Gundall points out that the users’ private routers worked without any problems with DSL or cable connections. The alternative of running your own router behind the provider’s modem is not very sustainable. Then consumers not only paid for electricity for two devices, but also caused more electronic waste: “The runtime (ping) is higher with two devices than with a combination device. In addition, the energy consumption is higher with two separate devices and more electronic waste is generated.”

Gundall very well suspects an attempt to generate more sales behind the advance. “In addition to the pure fiber optic modems, some fiber optic providers already have such combination devices in their rental range. A situation can arise in which a device from the free trade cannot be operated on the connection, but the same device can be used as a rental device from the provider,” comments Gundall.

also read

Significant deterioration

In addition, Gundall reports on his experiences with a large German cable network operator. “If consumers report a fault with a rental device, a new contract is often “foisted” on the consumer as part of the device exchange. This can then also happen with the fiber optic connections.

Before the Federal Network Agency is to make a decision on the matter in the fall, manufacturers and consumer representatives will now be heard.

This is where you will find third-party content

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

This is where you will find third-party content

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

