Rovelli case, torpedo at Crosetto: “The problem of revolving doors is serious”

“Appropriate rules are needed to protect the public interest and our own democracy”

Regarding the controversy between professor Carlo Rovelli and the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto erupted on the sidelines of May 1 concertthe two national co-Presidents of the pacifist association Un Ponte Per also spoke today, Alfio Nicotra and Angelica Romanolaunching a real “torpedo” at the minister.

“The issue of how to protect the independence of the Government, of the parliamentary institutions and of the Armed Forces themselves from the seductive power of the war/industrial complex is a real and serious issue, which it cannot be addressed with a few jokes or with some invitation to dinner. We need appropriate rules to protect the public interest and our own democracy,” they said.

“The question of the revolving doors of high-ranking officials, government men and former parliamentarians who end up playing roles in the only Italian public industry that still exists – namely that of armaments – should provide for incompatibility for at least five years from the cessation of public office to that of hiring in the arms industry”, they added.

“It is a question of avoiding conflict of interest and the fact that, during their mandate, the men of the Government, Parliament and the leaders of the Armed Forces are truly autonomous in making their own decisions. If any contract or political choice that involves contracts in the military sectorthe back thought of those who do them goes to their personal destiny, it is very probable that it is not a free choice and made for the interest of the community”, concluded Nicotra and Romano.

Subscribe to the newsletter

