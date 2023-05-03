Rovelli, Crosetto’s stick and carrot

The Concertone, the physicist Rovelli and Crosetto

Well done Crosetto! First he loses his temper and gives a beating (think about being a physicist!) to the impeccable, sparkling physicist Carlo Rovelli e then offers him the carrot (an invitation to lunch)with the promise that he will explain like him you work for peace. Song we know by heart, given the explanatory rigmarole of “Hollywood Zelensky”: there will be peace only when we have won. So he and the smooching admirer of the heroic gravedigger of the Ukrainian people, giving them weapons and money, obviously work for peace! Consequently, by giving even more weapons and money, we would arrive at peace sooner…

The carrot and stick of Crosetto who wants to reintroduce more rigid corporations: let everyone take care of his own corporation (in Rome they say the same thing in a less cultured and more vulgar way). Carlo Rovelli, now eternally linked to white holes, of which not a single one is known, the Giant of FdI, was told to think about his cabbages. Anyone who knows that physicist can only agree with me in claiming that, honor of physics and Italian culture, he himself is a white hole. It is a continuous spring, an erupting volcano. Only a rough guy like Crosetto could order the volcano to shut up on all other human knowledge and to speak only of physics!

Apart from the fact that a cultured physicist manages to put physics, even in the bowl of soup. An example on the spot: introducing harmoculinaria (a neologism that I suggest to Schlein, to explain why vinegar, although considered divine, shouldn’t be put on a cream dessert!).

Subscribe to the newsletter

