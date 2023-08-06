Rovereto, beaten in the park by a homeless foreigner: a 60-year-old died

Rovereto (Trento), attacked and beaten in the park at night: a 60-year-old woman dies

The 60-year-old woman didn’t make it attacked in the night by a homeless foreigner in a park of Rovereto (Trent). The man, non-EU about 40 years old, homeless and already known to the police, he was first stopped and then arrested. About a year ago the subject had attacked some people and the carabinieri, damaged some cars, still in the “city of oak”. An episode that was called a fit of madness. According to what he writes‘breaking latest newsthis time behind the attack there seems to have been a attempted sexual assault: the woman suffered very serious injuries.

