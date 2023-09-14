Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas Extends Sales Until 2026, Introduces New Destinations

Royal Caribbean Opens Sales for Icon of the Seas Ship Until 2026

Miami, September 13, 2023 – Royal Caribbean has announced that its Icon of the Seas ship will debut new stops from Miami until 2026. As a result, the company has opened sales three months earlier than expected, with bookings starting this Wednesday.

The new itineraries will include seven-night voyages to the private island of Perfect Day at CocoCay, as well as visits to new destinations such as Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The Eastern Caribbean itinerary will consist of seven nights in CocoCay, Bahamas, departing from Miami. The ship will make stops in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, San Juan, Puerto Rico, Philipsburg, St. Maarten, and Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas.

For the Western Caribbean voyage, also lasting seven nights, the ship will depart from Miami and make stops at CocoCay, Bahamas, before visiting Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico, and Roatán in Honduras.

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas has gained attention as the largest cruise ship in the world. With a maximum capacity of 7,600 people, it boasts 20 decks and is five times larger than the Titanic. Royal Caribbean has recently shared photos of the ship on social media, sparking excitement among netizens.

The early opening of sales for Icon of the Seas reflects the strong demand for cruise travel and the anticipation surrounding this new addition to Royal Caribbean’s fleet. Bookings can now be made for voyages until 2026, allowing guests to plan their vacations well in advance.