The test of the Royal Enfield Hntr 350 could start from the end, from the price: 4,300 euros, the amount to buy (with difficulty) a medium-sized scooter. With that sum, on the other hand, the Indian company offers a real motorcycle, with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a decidedly muscular exhaust sound for a motorcycle that only has around twenty horsepower available: a no small deal in an ever more growing world. electrically” silent. In fact, the Hntr 350 is driven by the same 350 cc air-oil-cooled single cylinder that mounts the Meteor and the Classic 350, which does not shine in power. The horses are perfect for carrying around the 181 kg in running order (with the 13 liters of petrol that can be stowed in the tank) plus the driver. Yes, you go for a stroll and it is useless to ask for more from the Hntr 350 because you rev ​​up unnecessarily (also causing the vibrations on the handlebars and footrests to increase).

The chassis is perfectly suited to the bike, indeed, perhaps it could support even greater performance: Harris Performance frame, combined with a traditional fork with 41 mm diameter stems and 130 mm of travel and two preload adjustable shock absorbers with 102 mm of travel. The alloy rims are 17”, unlike the 350 sisters which mount larger rims at the front: this makes it more agile and lively in the narrow mix which, in the city, translates into zigzagging between the cars in the queue; thanks to a very small turning radius and short wheelbase (1,370 mm), the Royal Enfield is practically driven like a bicycle. The 300 mm front disc and the 270 mm rear disc at the rear then take care of braking it when necessary, obviously with a dual channel ABS system as required by law.

The instrumentation offers the rider what he needs to know: odometer and tripmeter, gear indicator (very useful for novice motorcyclists), digital fuel level bar indicator with reserve warning, clock and maintenance warning light. In addition, compatibility with Royal Enfield’s Tripper Tbt navigation system is provided, which can be ordered as an original accessory. On the saddle of the Hntr 350, at 790 mm from the ground, one is comfortable (the padding is plentiful) and assumes a natural position, with arms relaxed and legs not too bent. Sore point: the shock absorbers are a bit dry on deeper holes. The motorway is clearly not the ideal environment for the Hntr 350: it does not offer shelter and, above all, it does not have the cue necessary for overtaking near the speed limit of 130 km/h (the maximum speed stops at 114 km/h). h); this does not mean that some stretches on the ring road or motorway are perfectly viable. Better, however, to prefer the tranquility of state and provincial roads, on which the Indian naked makes you appreciate the beauty of the walking pace.