Home Business Royal Enfield Hunter 350, the small roadster makes its debut
Business

Royal Enfield Hunter 350, the small roadster makes its debut

by admin
Royal Enfield Hunter 350, the small roadster makes its debut

Hunter 350 is the new product from Royal Enfield and is making its debut on the European market. The motorcycle manufacturer officially presented the newcomer at the Cologne Intermot. Royal Enfield’s commitment is to showcase a versatile bike capable of adapting to large cities and the most inaccessible routes of the urban fabric. The latest addition to Royal Enfield therefore maintains the brand’s DNA by enhancing compactness and ease of driving, combined with retro style.

The engine is the 350cc J-series engine, combined with a highly manoeuvrable Harris Performance chassis that offers agility on urban routes and pure fun on suburban ones. Everything is designed for maximum agility, starting with the steering and compact geometry. The look is that of a modern rodaste with two-tone liveries, cast alloy wheels, wide tubeless tires and rounded taillights. There are two variants in the range and different color choices for a total of 6 color options, from the entry level to the highest of the range. Both variants feature alloy wheels and wider tubeless tires, 110/70 x 17 inches at the front and 140/70 x 17 inches at the rear, to offer greater road holding. The front disc brakes are 300mm and the rear 270mm, with dual channel ABS and a center stand.

The prices of the new Hunter 350 start at 4,300 euros.

Find out more
See also  What does the star fund manager self-purchase 40 million mean to investors? - Fortune China

You may also like

Morgan Stanley shouted that Asian and emerging market...

FOL Trading USA: episode of 05.10.2022

Will Credit Suisse be the ‘next Lehman Brothers’?What...

Social Security Fund anchors industrial investment to increase...

Von der Leyen, ready to cap the price...

Social Security Fund anchors industrial investment to increase...

Soul: government aims through Poste to increase participation...

The international gold price slowed down the pace...

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally, like the Italian maxienduro

Gold trading reminder: The market hopes that the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy