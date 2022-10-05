Listen to the audio version of the article

Hunter 350 is the new product from Royal Enfield and is making its debut on the European market. The motorcycle manufacturer officially presented the newcomer at the Cologne Intermot. Royal Enfield’s commitment is to showcase a versatile bike capable of adapting to large cities and the most inaccessible routes of the urban fabric. The latest addition to Royal Enfield therefore maintains the brand’s DNA by enhancing compactness and ease of driving, combined with retro style.

The engine is the 350cc J-series engine, combined with a highly manoeuvrable Harris Performance chassis that offers agility on urban routes and pure fun on suburban ones. Everything is designed for maximum agility, starting with the steering and compact geometry. The look is that of a modern rodaste with two-tone liveries, cast alloy wheels, wide tubeless tires and rounded taillights. There are two variants in the range and different color choices for a total of 6 color options, from the entry level to the highest of the range. Both variants feature alloy wheels and wider tubeless tires, 110/70 x 17 inches at the front and 140/70 x 17 inches at the rear, to offer greater road holding. The front disc brakes are 300mm and the rear 270mm, with dual channel ABS and a center stand.

The prices of the new Hunter 350 start at 4,300 euros.