Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 on test: how is the Indian cruiser doing

Listen to the audio version of the article

There was a time in the 1990s when custom bikes were great. Not only Harley-Davidson, but also the Japanese and European brands had low cruisers with elongated forks in their price lists: just mention the Honda Shadow to evoke sweet memories for those who have passed the “doors”. The 2000s decreed the end of this trend (HD aside, of course), but now it seems that someone is once again appreciating that type of bike. After the success achieved by the Meteor 350, Royal Enfield decided to give the model a little grit, and here is the birth of… Super Meteor (from 7,200 euros); instead of the quiet single-cylinder, here is the 648 cc twin-cylinder, already seen on the Continental GT and Interceptor: not a monster of power (47 horsepower involved) and without mappings but more than enough to travel in two without worrying. thanks to the 52.3 Nm of torque. The engine is combined with a six-speed gearbox with wet clutch.

Classic line

The charm of the Super Meteor 650 lies precisely in its custom style, given by the sum of an elongated line, chrome, teardrop tank, low exhausts, double shock absorbers with adjustable preload, 19-inch front wheel and 16-inch rear. But the bike is modern : and then here are the full led lights, the 43 mm upside-down Showa fork and the small circular Tripper instrument that acts as a navigator. The whole is well made and put together, with no burrs or cables that show up where they shouldn’t. Embracing the engine is a sturdy tubular steel frame.

How is it going

On the saddle of the Super Meteor you are comfortable, on a moderately padded saddle and at 740 mm from the ground. Obviously (it’s a cruiser) the footrests are moved forward but easily reachable by riders of all sizes; the adjustable handlebar levers also cater for those with small hands. The grips are exactly above the handlebars, closing off a triangle, together with the natural and comfortable saddle that has made the cruisers so successful. You are comfortable but your back is perfectly vertical and, with your feet forward, you can’t unload the weight: every jolt caused by the holes therefore reaches the rider’s rear, mitigated in part by the rather stiff rear suspension; on the Tourer version the situation improves in part thanks to the comfort saddle (and there is also a windscreen to keep out the wind). The Super Meteor weighs 241 kg in running order, but the low center of gravity helps to manage them effortlessly, even by those who are beginners or return to motorcycles after years on four wheels. The same goes for the clutch, with a decidedly soft lever, and for the gearbox, well spaced and with a gear indicator in the instrument panel that helps avoid confusion. The engine also gives its best at medium-low revs: it always prefers the top gear, even if it doesn’t kick when you go down a few revs. When, on the other hand, the revs go up beyond the point of maximum torque, however, some more vibrations arrive, especially on the saddle and footpegs. And when the bends begin, the Super Meteor shows off an unsuspected ability to lean, a skill that is by no means a given in a cruiser: it is very difficult to rub the pegs of the footpegs on the asphalt. This Royal Enfield then maintains the cornering trajectory very well and exits quickly, exploiting the thrust of the twin-cylinder. The braking system, on the other hand, could be improved: in front, the single 320 mm disc is modular but not particularly powerful (you have to squeeze the lever a lot to have consistent decelerations), while the 300 mm rear is powerful, but immediately attacks aggressively and it is more difficult to modulate its action.