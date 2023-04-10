Home Business rRenzi to the Reformist and Romeo fires to the Unit
Business

rRenzi to the Reformist and Romeo fires to the Unit

by admin
rRenzi to the Reformist and Romeo fires to the Unit

Berlusconi has never fired anyone…

We explain how the left works.

Silvio Berlusconi, in his very long career as an entrepreneur, has never fired anyonea sport instead preferred by the left starting with Carlo De Benedetti, “card number 1 of the Democratic Party” who at the time of Olivetti littered employees and industrial projects, succeeding in the not easy task of destroying a jewel of world information technology, a Italian excellence.

How can we not forget the forced dismissals of Liberazione, the Communist Refoundation newspaper, at the time of Fausto Bertinotti, another champion in cashmere of the “least”.

But these are just two striking examples, the top of the iceberg.

Now say that Matteo Renzi and the publisher Alfredo Romeo being on the left is a bit biglike saying that democracy exists or that Calenda’s ego is an epiphenomenon of Nutella, but in short this is what is still wrapped up and sold by the former secretary of the Democratic Party.

And in fact the typical trick of left-wing entrepreneurs, let’s call it the “De Benedetti effect”, he was punctually repeated with Matteo Renzi’s unusual call to direct the newspaper The Reformist which is essentially a pamphlet used in an anti-judiciary key to protect oneself from the wickedness of the world.

As known, the super-guaranteed, pardon, we meant guarantor Piero Sansonettihe moved to the revived Unity to continue and double the battle of civilization for the protection of his rears and of all those who have trouble with justice.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

E-bikes: are they an alternative after the e-scooter...

Sardinia, Irap payment suspended for tourist accommodation companies

Next Thermomix, please – will the Nexaro NR...

Migrants, 1200 on two boats rescued by the...

The total net profit of 24 listed banks...

Civil Servant Pension: How to Calculate it

Easter, picnic and trip out of town for...

CS takeover – merger expert on the new...

Next Yacht, the “Rolls Royce of the sea”...

Russia is becoming China’s “resource colony”, according to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy