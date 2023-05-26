RSM, Francesco Sperti new partner

RSM, Auditing and Accounting Organization Company SpA, part of RSM International, one of the main international networks specialized in consultancy in the Assurance, Tax and Consulting fields announces the entry of Francesco Sperti as Partner manager of the Corporate and Administrative Organization service line.

Sperti, defense attorney in Cassation, enrolled in the Court of Milan, boasts a consolidated experience in organisational, fiscal and corporate fields, together with the economic background resulting from obtaining an MBA. It will support companies both in ordinary activities, with a particular focus on administrative, organizational and tax issues of the current business, and in external growth activities, by supporting other RSM Teams in planning M&A operations or in structuring operations extraordinary.

It also has significant experience in Tax Due Diligence activities with a view to IPOs and holds various offices as a member of the Board of Statutory Auditors and of the Boards of Directors of joint-stock companies.

“We welcome Francesco Sperti and his Corporate and Administrative Organization team with particular satisfaction. We are certain that his qualities and skills, gained over many years of consultancy for leading Italian and international companies, will allow us to further strengthen a strategic area of ​​our business and to provide our client companies with an increasingly complete and integrated service. with the creation of multidisciplinary work teams together with the other RSM Service Lines” he declared Rocco Abbondanza, president of RSM.