MILANO – The German media giant Rtl retraces his steps, and after the stop at the wedding with Tf1 due to the moral suasion of the French Antiturst, he “decided to keep his controlling stake in the group M6“.

The German group Bertelsmann, which holds 48.3% of French TV channels for which last week, through Jp Morgan, had collected non-binding offers from various operators announced this after the market closed. MediaForEurope of the Berlusconi flanked by Xavier Niel.