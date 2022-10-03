Home Business RTL cancels the sale of the French M6, the television also coveted by Berlusconi
RTL cancels the sale of the French M6, the television also coveted by Berlusconi

RTL cancels the sale of the French M6, the television also coveted by Berlusconi

MILANO – The German media giant Rtl retraces his steps, and after the stop at the wedding with Tf1 due to the moral suasion of the French Antiturst, he “decided to keep his controlling stake in the group M6“.

The German group Bertelsmann, which holds 48.3% of French TV channels for which last week, through Jp Morgan, had collected non-binding offers from various operators announced this after the market closed. MediaForEurope of the Berlusconi flanked by Xavier Niel.

