Recently, the new generation of RTX 40 gaming notebooks and thin and light notebooks have been launched intensively. Almost all major manufacturers have launched new products. However, many people have also encountered problems, such as game bugs, black screens or even crashes.

Netizens who encounter these problems should not be in a hurry to scold the quality problems, it may be the fault of the driver problem, Lenovo Savior x YOGA x Xiaoxin series product senior director @林林-一枝小白兔 said that the problems you encountered The problem is most likely a recent driver issue,This problem is very likely to occur if the driver is upgraded by itself or GFE has upgraded the GeForce 531.18 / 531.26 version driver.

There are also two solutions, either roll back or manually install the previous 528.49 driver, or upgrade the latest 531.29 driver from NVIDIA.

In fact, the problem he mentioned is what we have reported before.NVIDIA’s 531.18 version of the driver has a problem of high CPU usage causing freezes.Especially the container process (container) in the driver may account for more than 10% of the CPU usage after logging in to the system or ending the game.

The version 531.29 driver released by NVIDIA not only fixes the problem of CPU usage, but also fixes the problem of abnormal crash of software such as Adobe PR/AE.

However, there are still 7 bugs, including “Assassin’s Creed: Origins”, “Watch Dogs 2”, “Hogwarts Legacy” and other games with black screens, flickering or no response, etc., and will continue to be fixed in the future.

Therefore, if RTX 40 notebook users feel that there is a problem with the computer, it is recommended to upgrade to the 531.29 version of the driver first to see if it is resolved. If the game problem still exists, they can only return to the 528.49 driver first. Avoid some bugs.