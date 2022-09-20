Leifeng.com(Public number: Leifeng.com)It is reported that at the GTC event on September 20, NVIDIA CEO Huang Renxun released the much-anticipated NVIDIA new-generation game graphics card RTX40 series in his speech.

This time NVIDIA released a total of three graphics cards, namely the RTX 40 series flagship graphics card RTX 4090 and the high-end RTX 4080 16GB and RTX 4080 12GB.

The RTX 40 series graphics cards adopt a new generation of RTX architecture, and the computing power has once again achieved leapfrog development. The new upgrade of light chasing technology and the addition of DLSS3 also bring a new upgrade experience to gamers.

The RTX 4090 graphics card will be available on October 12, while the RTX 4080 graphics card will be available in November.

The increase in the amount also increases the price, and the performance and price of the 40-series graphics card are double “leapfrog”

The RTX4090 uses a new third-generation RTX architecture and is manufactured using TSMC’s 4N process.

The new generation of RTX is named after the world‘s first computer programmer Ada Lovelace. Huang Renxun said in his speech that thanks to the close cooperation between NVIDIA and TSMC,The 4N process optimized for GPU manufacturing allows the Ada Lovelace architecture to integrate 76 billion transistors and more than 18,000 CUDA cores, which is 70% more than the previous generation Ampere architecture and doubles the energy consumption compared to Ampere.

Figure A new generation of Ada architecture

The 40-series graphics cards using the Ada architecture far outperform the predecessors 30-series graphics cards in performance.

flagThe ship-positioned RTX 4090 integrates 76 billion transistors, 16,384 CUDA cores, and has 24GB of video memory.

NVIDIA said that with the blessing of powerful hardware indicators, the RTX 4090 graphics card can still achieve a smooth gaming experience of more than 100FPS even at 4K resolution.

In terms of energy efficiency, the power of the RTX 4090 is 450W, which is consistent with the RTX 3090Ti, but Nvidia claims that under the same power, the game performance of the 4090 is twice that of the RTX 3090Ti.

The RTX 4080, which is positioned at a lower level, has two memory versions, 16GB and 12GB, and the 16GB version integrates 9728 DUDA cores. Nvidia claims the RTX 4080 16GB has twice the gaming performance of the RTX 3080 and surpasses the previous generation flagship RTX 3090 Ti.

The 12GB version of the RTX 4080 integrates 7680 CUDA cores, and its theoretical performance surpasses the previous generation flagship RTX 3090 Ti.

The new architecture also features the Opacity Micromap engine, which doubles the performance of the ray-traced Alpha-Test collection. The new Micro-Mesh engine can improve the richness of graphics without bringing more BVH construction and storage resource consumption.

Finally, the new Tensor Core adds the Hooper FP8 Transformer Engine to deliver 1.4 petaFLOPS of tensor processing performance. This generation of Nvidia gaming graphics cards has also hit record prices while getting a huge upgrade in performance.

The suggested retail price of the RTX 4090 starts at 12,999 yuan, which is 1,000 yuan higher than the previous-generation RTX 3090’s 11,999 yuan.

Figure RTX 40 series graphics card price

The price of the RTX 4080 has reached 9,499 yuan, which is a “consumption upgrade” compared to the previous-generation RTX 3080’s starting price of 5,499 yuan. Even combined with the rumors that NVIDIA’s current-generation graphics card will not have an RTX 4080Ti, the price of the RTX 4080 16GB is slightly higher than the 9499 yuan price of the previous generation of the same-positioned RTX 3080 Ti.

The price of the lower-configured RTX 4080 12GB is also as high as 7,199 yuan, and the price of 4,499 yuan for the RTX 3070Ti with the same positioning as the previous generation has also risen sharply.

Light chase and upgrade again, AI in the game “stealing the sky and changing the sun”

One of the most important upgrades of this RTX 40 series graphics card is the upgrade of ray tracing technology.

The RTX series graphics cards feature ray tracing when they first came out, and the update of the 40 series is even more “toothpaste squeezed”, as NVIDIA CEO Huang Renxun said: “NVIDIA has redefined graphics.”

The new Ada Lovelace architecture has up to 90TFLOPs of shader capacity, twice the throughput of the previous generation. besides,The SM multi-unit stream processor of the Ada architecture also uses Shader Reordering Technology (SER), which enables real-time rescheduling of tasks.Jen-Hsun Huang emphasizes that the technology is revolutionary for GPUswhich is similar in principle to the out-of-order execution technology of the CPU.

For this technology, Huang Renxun explained in his speech that the workload of ray tracing requires different thread processing, and it is difficult to combine work between different shaders. SER technology can arrange shader loads in real time, thereby improving execution efficiency and better Make better use of GPU resources to create better ray tracing effects.

Figure SER technology works

This technology can improve the ray tracing performance of NVIDIA graphics cards by 2-3 times and improve the overall game performance by 25%.

In addition to improving computing power, NVIDIA also improves the terminal game experience in a variety of ways. In his speech, Huang Renxun said that, like accelerated computing, computer graphics is also a full-stack challenge. Achieving breakthroughs also requires innovation in architecture, design, and algorithms.

DLSS technology, which has always played an important role on RTX graphics cards, has also ushered in a major update this time.

On RTX graphics cards, DLSS technology has always been an important “partner” of ray tracing technology: ray tracing simulates game scenes that are more realistic and closer to reality, while DLSS technology uses AI algorithms to reduce the calculation required to simulate such a real physical environment to ensure a smooth gaming experience for users.

This time, the third-generation DLSS technology debuted with the RTX 40 series graphics card and brought the groundbreaking optical multi-frame generation function.

The biggest difference from the previous one is that the third-generation DLSS technology no longer generates pixels, but a comprehensive picture frame.

Based on the new optical flow accelerator based on the Ada Lovelace architecture, the third-generation DLSS technology can analyze two consecutive frames of game images, and input pixel-level motion direction and speed information from frame to frame to the neural network, and then the neural network model will be calculated accordingly. out the middle frame.

Such intermediate frames are generated by neural network calculations, no longer involve graphics rendering, and are completely independent of the game. This can greatly reduce the computational load of real-time calculations in the game.

In layman’s terms, the pictures in the game are created by the “painter” of the GPU through the “brush” of computing power. The DLSS3 technology can insert an AI-generated “photo” between the two paintings, thereby completely liberating the GPU” The painter’s hands.

Nvidia said that the third-generation DLSS technology can improve game performance by 4 times compared to pure rendering.

Huang Renxun said that DLSS 3 can bring Ada GPU a much higher frame rate than the CPU can calculate, so that some games with high CPU requirements can also benefit from it.

At the scene, NVIDIA showed two games with high CPU requirements. After turning on DLSS3, the frame rates of “Cyberpunk 2077” and “Microsoft Flight Simulator” both more than doubled to more than 90 frames.

Figure Before and after DLSS3 is turned on, the frame rate of “Microsoft Flight Simulator” changes

“Portal” connects the past and the future,Nvidia rushes to the metaverse

Gaming was an important topic when the RTX 40 series was released.

At the same time as the release of the 40 series graphics card, this time NVIDIA also brought a remake of the classic game “Portal” in a retro spirit.

The game, called Portal RTX, is actually a mod created by Nvidia based on its metaverse creation platform, onmiverse.

Figure Remake of “Portal” using ray tracing technology

Nvidia cleverly used “Portal” to connect the past and the future.

Just like the gameplay of this classic game: open the portal and go to the other side.

In Nvidia’s view, the other end of the portal is undoubtedly the world that belongs to the metaverse.

Huang Renxun said that mod is a game culture with a huge audience, and the number of downloads of various game mods has exceeded billions of times every year. In 9 of the 10 most popular competitive games, mods can be seen.

Nvidia has created an Ominverse app called RTX Remix for game mod designers.

Based on this tool, game developers can make mods for various classic games to add RTX ray tracing effects.

Based on this tool, mod makers need to import the game into USD, then use the modding tool to create a ray tracing mod and export it to the RTX renderer. The tool also uses AI technology to enhance the texture of mod materials.

Nvidia has created a metaverse creative platform called Onmiverse a few years ago, allowing metaverse developers to connect and collaborate with each other through this 3D platform.

Whether it is the stronger GPU computing power of the RTX 40 series graphics cards or the more realistic light chasing effect, it will undoubtedly contribute more power to the ecology of the Metaverse.

At the beginning of Lao Huang’s speech, there is a demo of RacerX. RacerX is a fully interactive simulation demo built on the Omniverse, where everything is based on real-world physics, and all lighting, reflections and refractions use ray tracing technology.

This may indicate the future in NVIDIA’s eyes: a more realistic gaming experience and metaverse scenes supported by more powerful graphics performance and AI capabilities.