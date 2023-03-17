Home Business RTX 4060 Ti public version card first exposure: 4299 yuan to buy
Business

RTX 4060 Ti public version card first exposure: 4299 yuan to buy

by admin
RTX 4060 Ti public version card first exposure: 4299 yuan to buy

RTX 4060 Ti public version card first exposure: 4299 yuan to buy it

2023-03-17 00:13:00 Source: Fast Technology Author: Wan Nan Editor: Wan Nan Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

The launch of the RTX 4060/70 series is only a matter of time for NVIDIA.

It was previously reported that the RTX 4070 was confirmed to debut on April 13. Now, the FE public version spy photos of RTX 4060 Ti are also released first.

Although the text on the card is RTX 4060, the whistleblower emphasized that the real identity is 4060 Ti. There are not too many highlights in terms of styling, and even in terms of texture, it makes people a little suspicious of 3D printing.

In terms of specifications, it is expected that the RTX 4060 Ti will be based on the AD106-350 GPU, integrating 4352 CUDA, supplemented by 8GB 128bit GDDR6 memory, and power consumption 160W.

RTX 4060 is equipped with AD107-400 GPU, has 3072 CUDA, and is equipped with 8GB 128bit GDDR6 memory, and the power consumption is further reduced to 115W.

In terms of price, blindly guess 3299 and 4299 yuan? (After all, it is rumored that the RTX 4070 will exceed 5K, the RTX 3070 was 3899 yuan, and the RTX 3060 Ti was 2999 yuan)

RTX 4060 Ti public version card first exposure: 4299 yuan to buy it

RTX 4060 Ti public version card first exposure: 4299 yuan to buy it

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Wan Nan

  • Support tipping

  • support0people

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating0 share0people rate

See also  Zhiji Automobile was questioned that the second-hand trading platform leaked the "mystery" of order data flooding: a large number of orders were transferred--fast technology--technology changes the future

You may also like

Chat GPT plans family vacation in Costa Rica...

Wall Street crashes First Republic, Piazza Affari slightly...

Turbulence in the financial sector – First Republic...

Textile machinery, boom to 2.6 billion in revenues

Seidensticker company: fought the crisis despite fears

Packaging and stable emissions, Italy holds the point...

The CCTV 315 Gala Exposes a Cracked Version...

Credit Suisse: “It’s pure horror,” says people close...

The Italian school is more politicized towards the...

Government – ​​Scholz rejects calls for higher debt

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy