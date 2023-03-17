RTX 4060 Ti public version card first exposure: 4299 yuan to buy it

The launch of the RTX 4060/70 series is only a matter of time for NVIDIA.

It was previously reported that the RTX 4070 was confirmed to debut on April 13. Now, the FE public version spy photos of RTX 4060 Ti are also released first.

Although the text on the card is RTX 4060, the whistleblower emphasized that the real identity is 4060 Ti. There are not too many highlights in terms of styling, and even in terms of texture, it makes people a little suspicious of 3D printing.

In terms of specifications, it is expected that the RTX 4060 Ti will be based on the AD106-350 GPU, integrating 4352 CUDA, supplemented by 8GB 128bit GDDR6 memory, and power consumption 160W.

RTX 4060 is equipped with AD107-400 GPU, has 3072 CUDA, and is equipped with 8GB 128bit GDDR6 memory, and the power consumption is further reduced to 115W.

In terms of price, blindly guess 3299 and 4299 yuan? (After all, it is rumored that the RTX 4070 will exceed 5K, the RTX 3070 was 3899 yuan, and the RTX 3060 Ti was 2999 yuan)