Although the price of RTX 4090 starts at 12,999 yuan, after all, the performance improvement is there, which is completely acceptable for game enthusiasts and high-end players.

The starting price of RTX 4080 9499 yuan seems a bit outrageous. Some non-public models have even reached about 12,000, which is completely inconsistent with the performance improvement. The sales volume after the launch is also quite bleak.

It has been predicted before that the RTX 4080 must adjust the price as soon as possible to open up the situation.

According to the latest exposure of Bobantang,The price of RTX 4080 is expected to be cut around mid-December, but the specific extent is unknown.

Interestingly, the AMD RX 7900 series will be launched on December 13, and the price is very competitive, starting at 7399 yuan for XT and 7999 yuan for XTX.

Although according to the consistent “uricity”, AMD graphics cards are always inferior in market performance, and this time due to some special reasons, the first batch of product brands and quantities are not large, but it will still put considerable pressure on RTX 4080. The RX 7900 XTX hits that.

However, the source emphasized that the RTX 4080’s price cut this time is not afraid of the RX 7900 series turning over, but from its own considerations, the price is reduced appropriately to improve the cost performance and stimulate sales.

It is said thatThe supply of RTX 4080 will increase in the future, which may be four or five times that of RTX 4090.

RTX 4070 Ti will also arrive early next year, which is the previous RTX 4080 12GB, but it is not known whether the price is still set at 7199 yuan.