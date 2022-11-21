Home Business RTX 4090 burned 50 cases of NV blame user GPU-Z shot: add 16Pin interface power monitoring
2022-11-20

Regarding the burning of the RTX 4090 power interface, NVIDIA finally made an explanation, but still threw the pot to the user, claiming that it was caused by not plugging it in tightly.

At the same time, NVIDIA said that it has only learned about 50 cases, which is nothing compared to the 130,000 shipments.

For RTX 4090/4080 users, in addition to checking whether their power supply ports are plugged in as required, you may also wish to download and use the latest GPU-Z.Because the 16Pin power port monitoring function is specially added.

GPU-Z v2.51.0 download

Of course, monitoring the power port is not to see whether it is plugged in tightly, but to obtain power input information through the sensor, which can facilitate overclocking enthusiasts to a certain extent, and can also help ordinary users avoid some potential abnormalities.

In addition, GPU-Z v2.51.0 also adds full support for RTX 4080, supports saving and uploading RTX 4090/4080 BIOS files, and fixes issues such as missing RTX 40 series graphics card temperature and RTX 4090 sensor count errors.

