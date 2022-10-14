Although the price of the RTX 4090 starts at as high as 13,000 yuan, and the expensive one sells for more than 16,000 yuan, it is the best cost-effective among the RTX 40 series, and the performance improvement is also very touching. Although it has been said before that the stocking this time is three times that of the past, which is definitely enough, but after the sale is still “second light”, there are not many goods in China or Europe and the United States – there are only two products on JD.com that are in stock, and it is still needed reserve.

In order to allow impatient players to buy cards,NVIDIA has come up with a new way to play “Verified Priority Access” (VPA)which is simply an invitation to buy.

But its conditions are harsh.

first,For NVIDIA FE public version onlyafter all, the sales of non-public versions are not managed by NVIDIA.

Second,Only limited to some European and American countries and e-commerce platformsincluding Best Buy in the US, Scan in the UK, NBB in Germany/Netherlands, LDLC in France/Italy/Spain.

again,Players must use GeForce Experience softwareare eligible to participate.

If you are lucky enough, you will be reminded by a pop-up window, just follow the prompts to buy, no need to wait for the arrival.

NVIDIA did not disclose the algorithm based on which the invitation was issued, nor how many places there would be. Anyway, we are only envious.