It was previously reported that Nvidia will launch the RTX 4070 graphics card on April 13. Recently, there is definite news that Nvidia will release the RTX 4070 graphics card on April 12, and it will be officially released globally on April 13 the next day.

Previously, Nvidia released three desktop graphics cards, RTX 4070 Ti, RTX 4080 and RTX 4090, and also launched five mobile graphics cards. However, for most users, compared to the extremely expensive flagship graphics card, the dessert-level graphics card that is more in line with the needs of most players is the blockbuster product of each generation of graphics cards.But considering that both RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 Ti have different degrees of price increases this time, it also makes people sweat for the final price of RTX 4070.

As a graphics card with a lower positioning than the RTX 4070 Ti, the RTX 4070 is lower than the former in terms of specifications.In fact, long before the RTX 4070 Ti was released, there was considerable evidence that this graphics card was the previously aborted RTX 4080 12GB version.

In terms of specifications, the RTX 4070 Ti is exactly the same as the RTX 4080 12GB version. It is equipped with 7680 CUDA cores and 12GB GDDR6X memory. The number of transistors reaches 35.8 billion, which is nearly 8 billion more than the 28 billion of the RTX 3090 Ti. , but compared with the 45.9 billion transistors of RTX 4080 16GB, it is still a lot worse.

At the same time, thanks to TSMC’s far-leading N4 process, the core area of ​​the RTX 4070 Ti is only 294.5mm this time, while the core area of ​​the RTX 3090 Ti is 628mm, which shows how much advantage the process iteration brings.

When Nvidia released it as the RTX 4080 12GB,Because of the large difference in specifications from the RTX 4080 16GB version, users complained about it. In the past, graphics cards named after the 80 series existed as flagships.

The higher-level 90-series graphics card replaces the previous TITAN series, mainly between game cards and professional cards. Therefore, RTX 4080 12GB does not belong to the 80 series in terms of specifications, and it is no wonder that it has caused such controversy among users.

After this turmoil, the RTX 4070 with a slightly lower positioning is also worrying. In terms of specifications, although the RTX 4070 uses the same AD104 core as the RTX 4070 Ti, it has fewer cores.The RTX 4070 has only 5888 CUDA cores, 1792 fewer than the RTX 4070 Ti. The video memory is 12GB GDDR6X, and the TDP is expected to be 200W.

the most important is,The memory interface width of the RTX 4070 is also expected to be 192bit, which is consistent with the RTX 4070 Ti, and this is precisely one of the reasons why the RTX 4070 Ti has been criticized.

In terms of basic performance, the RTX 4070 Ti is even smaller than the RTX 3090 Ti, but the too small memory bandwidth will inevitably greatly affect the performance of the RTX 4070 Ti at high resolution. In the actual test, at 2K resolution, the performance of RTX 4070 Ti is basically similar to that of RTX 3090 Ti with or without ray tracing enabled. In games that support DLSS 3.0, RTX 4070 Ti has a greater advantage.

And when the resolution is increased to 4K, the disadvantages of RTX 4070 Ti cutting off the memory bandwidth begin to appear, due to the huge data throughput at 4K resolution,The 192-bit wide video memory cannot fully interact with data, resulting in a performance bottleneck at 4K resolution.It’s like the original 4-lane expressway just enough to meet the traffic flow during peak hours, but suddenly changing to 2-lane highway caused vehicle congestion and reduced the passing rate.

On April 12, after Nvidia released the RTX 4070, the corresponding review content will also be lifted, and the non-public version may not be lifted until April 13.

It is reported that the price of RTX 4070 will exceed 5,000 yuan. Considering that the prices of RTX 4090, RTX 4080, and RTX 4070 Ti are 12,999 yuan, 9,499 yuan, and 6,499 yuan respectively, the price of RTX 4070 exceeding 5,000 yuan is not so exciting. People were surprised.

But it is worth noting that the RTX 3070 starts at only 3,899 yuan, so how much market RTX 4070 can have is not optimistic at present, especially after the 4K capability is greatly reduced, how many players are willing to spend 5,000 yuan or more to reap A top gaming graphics card at 2K resolution is still unknown.