Ruble plunges, emergency meeting of the central bank of Moscow

ROMA – It had surprised analysts with its resilience, but ultimately the ruble he gave in. After several days of decline, yesterday the Russian currency exceeded the psychological threshold of 100 dollars (compared to 60 pre-conflict) reaching 101 in the middle of the session (and 111 against the euro), before falling back to 98 dollars and 108 euros following the convening of an emergency meeting of the Central Bank of Russiaduring which an increase in interest rates – which already rose from 7.5 to 8.5% in July – will probably be announced, perhaps by 150 basis points.

