Rublev madness (video) and vulgar Rune on TV: Sinner’s rivals over the top

Rublev against the referee. Runes outspoken in interviews

Rublev madness, almost hand in the referee’s face

Andrey Rublev against the chair umpire, during an exhibition match of the Ultimate Tennis Showdown, a tournament with a revolutionary format and completely new rules. Rublev was facing Dane Holger Rune when he attacked the referee, almost putting his hand in his face. The world number five was furious due to the chair umpire’s oversight. This tournament has matches without sets, but with eight-minute quarters where tennis players must score more points than their opponent and with a special card that they can play during the match: that of “the next point counts three”.

Rublev had played this joker, but the referee (who had not seen the Russian tennis player’s signal), had awarded him only one point. The Russian tennis player got angry and threatened to abandon the tournament. Then, when he decided to play the joker again, Rublev approached the referee miming the three-finger gesture, but almost touching his face. A not beautiful scene that of the Russian tennis player, then defeated by Rune.

Rune on Rublev: “This is a shit show”

About Holger Rune. “This is a shit show”, the number eight in the ATP ranking said bluntly, causing the chill to descend both in the studio and in the stands. In the interviews the Danish champion gave a ‘spectacle’ even when, during the match against Bublik, he expressed his dissent towards the format created by his former coach Mouratoglou: “I don’t like it. I don’t know, it’s still tennis but it’s strange” and then respond badly to the interlocutors’ questions: “What a stupid question…”, then leaving the interview to immediately return to playing.

