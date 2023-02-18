Ruby’s book: “For Silvio I wasn’t just a piece of meat”

Il Ruby process it closed, but not le controversy eh backstory clamorous on a judicial affair that lasted 11 years. The book of Karimawho called herself Ruby Heartbreaker reveals a lot of anecdotes on those dinners in Silvio Berlusconi’s villa in Arcore. Not only there Belly dance with the dress donated by Gaddafi to the former prime minister. “I definitely was exploited, I was part – Ruby reveals to the Messenger – of that circus without being aware of it. I’ve heard all kinds of comments about me, someone mentioned mine oriental cunning. But as far as I could be craftyI wasn’t prepared for events of that magnitude. Nobody protected me, some wanted hit Silvio Berlusconi for what he represented, Silvio Berlusconi attacked because he was a politician. And in all this what was the my role? Why was I in the middle? I was at the mercy of alli, labeled as the underage prostitute. For Silvio I was not alone a piece of meat“.

They are Rubynow, an old woman also appears interception with boyfriend Luca Risso. She spoke at length about a phone call with Berlusconi. “To the prosecutors – reports the Fatto Quotidiano – I said many things, because I was faced with the evidence. But I also hid a lot of them… I told him clearly (to Berlusconi, ed)… that I can pass for anything he wants: for prostitute or for crazy. What’s important is that I come up with something…”. And Berlusconi would have replied: “…You won’t have to pass for crazy or a prostitute… I will promise the I keep…”. Karima then reveals other lies: “The night with Ronaldo e Brad Pitt that he wanted to adopt me, it wasn’t true”.

Where would they end up that donated moneythe prosecutors of the investigation Ruby ter they have an idea: investments a Dubai and opening a business in Mexico. Karima El Mahroug, strengthened by an acquittal for corruption in judicial documents and perjury, shrugs: “One who hides 5 million I think it’s easy to find. But it didn’t happen. Because I don’t have that money from Silvio Berlusconi never had“. And also Vittorio Felts now she tells her truth about those elegant dinners. “At the table we were in 20-25 peoplebut I’ve never seen the landlord dedicate smancerie at misses present. Silvio and I played the piano and he he sang French songs“.

