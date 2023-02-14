Home Business Ruby Ter, the government will no longer be a civil party. Meloni’s signal to Berlusconi
Ruby Ter, the government will no longer be a civil party. Meloni's signal to Berlusconi

Ruby Ter, the government will no longer be a civil party. Meloni's signal to Berlusconi

Karima El Mahroug aka “Ruby Heartthrob”

Ruby Ter, the government’s step backwards. Waiting for the sentence

After electoral success in the majority Of government peace seems to have returned allies. The signal comes from the decision made on the trial Ruby Ter which involves Silvio Berlusconi. On the eve of the sentence – we read in the Corriere della Sera – the government Melons revokes the civil actiondecided in 2017 by the executive Gentiloniagainst former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi for whom the Milan prosecutor’s office requested 6 years’ imprisonment in May. The accusation for the Knight is of corruption in judicial documents in the hypothesis that he would buy silence and the falsehoods of 27 between guests and collaborators, all accused, who starting from 2011 were called to testify in the Ruby 1 and Ruby 2 trials on the dinners and risque after dinner in Arcore.

Last night Palazzo Chigi – continues the Corriere – he explained in a note that the constitution in the process against Berlusconi had been decided by the Gentiloni government with «a choice dictated by own evaluationsin a historical moment in which they had not yet intervened judicial pronouncements in the same case”. The reference is to absolution of the Knight in Ruby 1, definitive in 2014, and that trial-excerpt of Ruby Ter in November in the court of Rome, but there is also another acquittal in Siena. This and the birth in October «of a new government direct expression of the popular will» make appropriate “a re-evaluation of the choice originally made” in «a historic moment in which they had not yet intervened judicial pronouncements in the same case», says the executive.

