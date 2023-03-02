Rudeness and the waste of public money: “It’s not worth more than €100,000”

Vittorio Rude it’s a rage towards the old management al Ministry of Cultureafter the discovery of a off-market purchase per an art opera: “Waste of public money“. “The canvas of Antiveduto Grammar? A modest work, – explains Sgarbi to La Stampa – it is not worth more than 100 thousand euros: buy it for 350 thousand euros and from write down». So Vittorio Sgarbi, art critic and undersecretary at the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, after learning of the presentation of the painting to Royal Museums Of Torino which took place the day before yesterday in a crowded room of the Galleria Sabauda. The only truly extraordinary thing about the Concerto for Two Figures, a work from 1610 by the Caravaggesque Baroque painter – at the center of the debate – however risks become the amount spent.

“Il market value congruous than a painting by Antiveduto Gramatica, – explains Sgarbi to La Stampa – which is supposed to come from the Torlonia collection, and exported indefinitely, according to all can not overcome i 100 thousand euros. It’s not just me saying this, but also the consultants I contacted once I heard the news. I don’t have it with the Royal Museums, what good have they done to report the work to the ministry, expressing the desire to reunite the two fragments. But certainly not at that amount. The legitimacy on the part of the Ctsof a price out of the market Italian and bought on the most expensive market in the world, Maastricht, after years of mortification of Italian antique dealers with restrictions and notifications of paintings that cannot be purchased, of far greater interest. Operation authorized by the Ministry of Culture of the previous government, with a price out of the market Italian”.

