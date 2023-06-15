Home » Rudi Garcia new coach of Napoli. The details of the contract
Rudi Garcia new coach of Napoli. The details of the contract

Rudi Garcia new coach of Napoli

Rudi Garcia will be Spalletti’s successor on the bench of Napoli champions of Italy. The Neapolitan company announces it on social media: “Rudi Garcia is the new coach of Napoli! Welcome Mister”, writes Napoli on Twitter. “I am pleased to announce that, after having known and known him during the last 10 days, Mr. Rudi Garcia will be the new coach of Napoli. To him the most sincere welcome and a big good luck!”. With these words, on Twitter, the president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis announces the successor of Luciano Spalletti.

The French coach, returning from his experience in Saudi Arabia at Al Nassr (Cristiano Ronaldo’s) therefore returns to Italy where he has already coached leading Roma. In his career he won a French championship at Lille, Ligue 1, in 2011, the year in which he also won the French Cup.

Garcia to Napoli, “What a pleasure! Motivated and ambitious”

“What a pleasure to marry the Napoli project. What a pleasure to return to Italy. I am motivated and ambitious now as never before to continue to bring the colors of the Italian champions to the top”. Thus the new coach of the Neapolitans, Rudi Garcia, on Twitter

Garcia-Napoli, the details of the contract

The former Roma manager Rudi Garcia has signed a 2-year contract with Napoli plus one option, with the salary that will be 3 million net per year plus an additional bonus related to results.

